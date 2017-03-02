Gun permits granted up 60 percent in 2016

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – State records show Minnesota issued more gun carry permits in 2016 than in any year since it began distributing the permits.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says sheriff’s departments granted 71,156 permits last year. That’s nearly 60 percent more permits than given in 2015.

The state began issuing permits to carry guns in 2003. The permits are good for five years and then must be renewed.

The BCA’s report says sheriff’s departments denied 650 permits last year and revoked 56. It says more than 80 percent of the nearly 1,500 crimes committed by permit holders in 2016 were drunken driving or traffic offenses.