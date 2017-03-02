No more snow days? It could happen in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota lawmakers are considering legislation that could spell the end for snow days.

A House committee Thursday will discuss a bill that could replace up to five snow days each year with “e-learning days.” Students would get on a laptop or tablet at home and follow along with online lessons on school days that would otherwise have been cancelled.

Like a snow day, parents would be alerted to the at-home learning day at least two hours before the start of school and teachers would be available throughout the day to answer students’ questions.

The law would also require schools to provide resources for students without computer or internet access.