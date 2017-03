Lois Hatting, age 78, of Luverne, Minnesota, died peacefully on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at the Sanford Luverne Hospice Cottage. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. Funeral service will be Thursday at 10:30 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Luverne. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne. To sign an online registry, please visitwww.hartquistfuneral.com.