Wilma Van’t Hul, age 93, formerly of Leota, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Edgebrook Care Center in Edgerton, Minnesota. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Ebenezer Christian Reformed Church in Leota. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 10:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow at the Leota Community Cemetery near Leota. To view a video tribute or sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.