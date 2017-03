Luverne Cardinal Baseball on KQAD

Bruce Thalhuber will have the call of these Luverne Cardinal Baseball games…..

Thursday, Mar 30, 2017-4:30PM-Luverne at Adrian

Thursday, Apr 6, 2017-DoubleHeader-4:00PM-Redwood Valley at Luverne

Monday, Apr 10, 2017-5:00PM-Edgerton at Luverne

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2017-5:30PM-Luverne at Pipestone

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2017-5:30PM-Windom at Luverne

Friday, Apr 21, 2017-Double Header-4:00PM-Luverne at St. James Area

Monday, Apr 24, 2017-5:30PM-Luverne at Windom

Thursday, Apr 27, 2017-5:30PM-Pipestone at Luverne

Monday, May 1, 2017-5:30PM-Fairmont at Luverne

Thursday, May 4, 2017-Double Header-4:00PM-Jackson County Central at Luverne

Thursday, May 11, 2017-5:30PM-Worthington at Luverne

Thursday, May 18, 2017-5:30PM-Luverne at Marshall

Monday, May 22, 2017-4:30PM-Adrian at Luverne

Tuesday, May 23, 2017-4:30PM-Murray County Central at Luverne