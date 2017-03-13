Maurice L. DeWispelaere, age 87, formerly of Luverne, Minnesota, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the Colonial Manor in Balaton, Minnesota. Memorial service will be Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Colonial Manor. A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date in the Ivanhoe Cemetery in Ivanhoe, Minnesota. Per Maurice’s wishes, his body was donated to the Anatomy Bequest Program at the U of MN Medical School in Minneapolis as his final gift to the welfare of mankind.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Colonial Manor of Balaton; C/O Shelly; 551 US Hwy 14 East; P.O. Box 219; Balaton, MN 56115.

Arrangements are through the Hartquist Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Luverne.