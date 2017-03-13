Minneapolis liquor store opens Sunday ahead of new state law

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A Minneapolis liquor store has gotten a head start on opening for business on Sundays.

Surdyk’s, a longtime liquor and cheese store in northeast Minneapolis, opened for business Sunday, despite Minnesota’s new Sunday liquor sales law not taking effect until July.

Owner Jim Surdyk tells Minnesota Public Radio News he decided to staff on Sundays as soon as he saw Gov. Mark Dayton sign the bill into law last week.

Surdyk says he plans to continue opening on Sundays.

But it’s unclear if the state will allow the business to remain open. The state’s Department of Public Safety oversees alcohol enforcement.

Until last week, Minnesota was one of just 12 states that still banned liquor stores from opening on Sundays while all of its neighbors legalized Sunday liquor sales.