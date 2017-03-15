Bill lets Minnesotans choose what health insurance covers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A House bill moving through committee would allow Minnesotans to choose what conditions their health insurance covers.

The author, Republican Rep. Steve Drazkowski of Mazeppa, says the bill would cut costs by giving people the freedom to drop options they are unlikely to need.

Democratic opponents say the proposal would raise costs by reducing the amount of people paying into insurance pools.

And Rep. Dave Pinto, a Democrat from St. Paul, says taxpayers would wind up picking up the tab for people who couldn’t pay the full cost of unexpected issues not covered by their plans.