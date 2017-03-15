Charges against Hutterite colony in fatal crash move forward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A trial is expected to move forward against a Hutterite colony in South Dakota accused of negligence in a deadly traffic crash.

A federal judge has refused the defendant’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the family of a girl who was killed in February 2014. The family of 15-year-old Vannah Decker says the Deerfield Hutterian Brethren Colony near Ipswich was negligent and reckless by allowing one of its members, Janos Stahl, access to a vehicle.

The colony argued the 17-year-old Stahl was prohibited from operating the vehicle on public property. Authorities say that after drinking some beer, Stahl crashed the vehicle, killing Decker, a passenger. Stahl served a year in the Edmunds County Jail.

The Argus Leader reports the judge ruled the colony had a duty to control its vehicles.