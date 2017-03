Pearl Nellie Smith, age 91, of Luverne, Minnesota, died peacefully on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the Edgebrook Care Center in Edgerton, Minnesota. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. Funeral service will be Friday at 10:30 AM at the American Reformed Church in Luverne, with Pastor Mike Altena officiating. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne. To sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.