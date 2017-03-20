Mavis L. Berkhof, age 81, of rural Steen, Minnesota, died peacefully on Saturday, March 18, 2017 surrounded by her family at the Sanford Luverne Hospice Cottage in Luverne, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Friday at 10:30 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, all at the Reformed Church of Steen. Burial will follow at Eastside Cemetery near Steen. Arrangements are through the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. To view a video tribute or sign an online registry, visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.