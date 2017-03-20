Patrol: Charges likely against semi driver in fatal crash

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota State Patrol says charges are likely against a semi driver who struck a taxi at a St. Cloud intersection, killing two people.

The driver of the van operated by Elite Taxi and one of two passengers in the vehicle were killed Saturday when the semi rear-ended the cab which was waiting for a red light on Highway 10 and St. Germain St.

State Patrol Lt. Tiffani Nielson tells the Star Tribune there’s no indication the taxi driver took any action to avoid the collision. Killed in the crash were 66-year-old Thomas Findlay, of Sartell, the cab driver, and 22-year-old Emily LeTourneau, of Big Lake, a passenger. The other passenger, a 24-year-old woman from New Hope, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where she’s in serious condition.