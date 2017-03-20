Several people treated after fire at home in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say several people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a home in Mason City

The fire was reported a little before 11:15 p.m. Sunday. The Mason City Police Department said in a news release Monday that a neighbor noticed the fire, ran to the house to alert residents and helped get several outside to safety.

Police say the neighbor and several of the residents were taken to a hospital.

Police say the home is occupied by clients of Opportunity Village, which is a charitable organization that serves people with intellectual disabilities.

The fire cause is being investigated.