Jackrabbit Stampede Rodeo Back for 63RD Year

Brookings, S.D. (3/20/2017) – The South Dakota State University rodeo team will kick up the dust at the 63RD annual Jackrabbit Stampede Rodeo Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8, at the Swiftel Center.

Tickets are on sale now at the Swiftel Center Box Office, by phone 800-745-3000 and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Attendees will watch intense rodeo action with the initial competition beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, and continuing Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday night’s performance includes Tough Enough to Wear Pink and attendees are asked to wear their t-shirts in support.

SDSU rodeo participants compete in 10 rodeos during the year in the Great Plains Region, five in the spring and five in the fall. The team travels 5,500 miles around South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska representing SDSU. The SDSU club started in 1952 with 40 students meeting in the basement of the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum and 10 of them traveled to compete. Today, the rodeo club has grown to 60 club with more than 40 team members competing in rodeos throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.swiftelcenter.com, call 605-692-7539 and follow the Swiftel Center on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.