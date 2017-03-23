Dorothy Mae Buys, age 78, of rural Hardwick, Minnesota, died peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at the Edgebrook Care Center in Edgerton, Minnesota. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. Funeral service will be Saturday at 10:30 AM at the American Reformed Church in Luverne, with Pastor Mike Altena officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne. To sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.