Good Samaritan Society cutting over 100 jobs in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALL, S.D. (AP) – The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society says it’s cutting more than 100 positions at its Sioux Falls national campus.

The Argus Leader reports that the nonprofit is re-organizing because of financial pressures. President and CEO David Horazdovsky says that rather than letting financial pressure be a constant distraction, the organization decided to create a “more adaptive business model.”

He says it’s one of the hardest things the organization has ever done.

The senior care nonprofit has locations in two dozen states. The first Good Samaritan Society center opened in North Dakota in the 1920s.