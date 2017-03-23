Sioux Falls man sentenced in cyberstalking case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for placing Craigslist advertisements inviting men to come to a woman’s home for sex.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 55-year-old Eugene Ogden pleaded guilty in November 2016. U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier on Wednesday sentenced him to 30 months in custody and 3 years of supervised release for cyberstalking.

Authorities say the victim contacted Sioux Falls police in 2016, saying that strange men were coming to her home in response to a Craigslist ad for sex. Officials say investigation showed that Ogden put eight ads on the website’s personal section that invited men to the home and included the woman’s photo and her address.

U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler says the case is cyberstalking at its “ugliest.”