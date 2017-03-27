Police search for sculpture stolen from downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help in finding a sculpture stolen from a downtown exhibit over the weekend.

The piece called “Weathering the Storm” was among the city’s SculptureWalk exhibits. The director of SculptureWalk noticed Sunday that the piece was missing.

The missing piece is a Native American-themed sculpture of a horse’s head. SculptureWalk says it is valued at nearly $6,000.

KSFY-TV reports this is the third time in the organization’s history a sculpture was stolen off the street.

The Sioux Falls nonprofit is liable for the stolen piece and will have to cover the costs if it is not returned.

SculptureWalk is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the sculpture or any information that leads authorities to the suspect.