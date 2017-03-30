South Dakota officials work to stop spread of bovine TB

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota officials are trying to stop the spread of a strain of bovine tuberculosis discovered in a Harding County cattle herd.

It’s the first case of bovine TB in the state in six years. The Capital Journal reports that 41 infected animals have been identified so far.

Thirteen neighboring ranches were quarantined. Six have since been released. State agriculture officials say the remaining seven still have testing to complete.

Wildlife officials also are testing deer, pronghorn, possums, raccoons, coyotes and badgers in the area.

The National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa identified the strain of bovine TB as nearly identical to one previously only seen in central Mexico dairy cattle. Officials aren’t sure how it entered South Dakota.