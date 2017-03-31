REAL ID passes Senate on second try

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota is one step closer to federal compliance after the Senate passed REAL ID legislation.

The bill passed 60-7 Thursday night. Republican Sen. Eric Pratt of Prior Lake amended the bill to remove a divisive provision. There was little resistance for the legislation during its second attempt at passage, though some Republicans still worried about privacy under the federal law.

An earlier vote had failed after Democrats and Republicans clashed over a provision that Democrats said would ban immigrants living illegally in the country from obtaining state driver’s licenses.

Republicans had said their original measure kept the law as is and didn’t block those living here illegally from obtaining licenses

But Democrats said the original bill attempted to alter state rules as a back door way to ban those immigrants from obtaining licenses.