LE MARS, Iowa (AP) – A June trial has been scheduled for a former union president accused of embezzling from his union local in northwest Iowa

Court records say Curtis Lang pleaded not guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. His trial is set to begin June 5.

The records say Lang stole more than $45,000 from United Dairy Workers of Le Mars while serving as president from 2012 to June 2015.