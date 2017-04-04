Fire destroys longtime restaurant in community of Menno

MENNO, S.D. (AP) – Fire destroyed a restaurant in Menno that also housed the town’s elderly nutrition program.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports the blaze at the Open Door Cafe was reported about 3 a.m. Monday. Firefighters weren’t able to save the structure that dates back at least six decades. Two nearby businesses suffered smoke damage.

The restaurant also hosted community functions, served as a gathering spot for area residents and served the community’s Senior Meals program. About 650 people live in the Hutchinson County community.

There was no immediate word on a cause, but Fire Chief Jai Walter told The Daily Republic that it didn’t appear suspicious.