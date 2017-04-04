Police search for man after homicide in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Police are searching for a man they consider a person of interest following a homicide at an apartment in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls police say the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Alicia Rhae Jumping Eagle.

Police are looking for 43-year-old Irving Duane Jumping Eagle. He is described as five-feet-nine inches tall, one hundred and ninety pounds, with a shaved head. Irving was last seen at approximately 1:00 p.m. Monday at a gas station near Streeter, North Dakota. He was driving a black 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with South Dakota license plates 1V8805.

Anyone with information is asked to notify Sioux Falls police.