No injuries, no major damage in Mitchell business fire

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – No one was hurt when a small fire broke out in a heater at a Mitchell manufacturing company.

The Daily Republic reports that AKG employees were evacuated for about 40 minutes Tuesday night.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Nedved said the fire was contained to an exhaust unit, and there was no structural damage to the building.

The company makes radiators and other coolers for more than 70 companies, including Caterpillar, John Deere, Case New Holland and Cummins. It is one of the largest employers in Mitchell, with nearly 150 workers.