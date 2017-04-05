Police: Blood on man wanted for questioning in wife’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Police say a South Dakota man detained for questioning in the death of his wife had blood on himself when he asked to use a gas station’s bathroom just hours after her body was found.

Sioux Falls police say 43-year-old Irving Jumping Eagle was arrested on a warrant Tuesday in the death of 33-year-old Alicia Jumping Eagle. The warrant was on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter. Formal charges are expected Wednesday.

Alicia Jumping Eagle was reported missing Sunday. Her body was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Monday.

Police allege Irving Jumping Eagle had blood on himself while at a gas station Monday afternoon about 300 miles away near Streeter, North Dakota. He was detained Tuesday in eastern South Dakota.