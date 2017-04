Vern Baker, age 60, of Luverne, Minnesota, died Thursday, April 6, 2017 at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Memorial visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 – 6:00 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. Private family burial with military honors will be in the Eastside Cemetery near Steen, Minnesota. To sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.