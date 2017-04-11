Sioux Falls man accused to trying to expose guard to HIV

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A Sioux Falls man is accused of assaulting a hospital security officer last month and trying to deliberately expose the officer to HIV.

A Minnehaha County grand jury indicted 37-year-old James Aboui Majak on charges of intentional exposure to HIV, two counts of simple assault and assault by contact with bodily fluids.

Authorities say they were called to a hospital on March 16 for a disorderly subject. Sioux Falls Police Lt. Michael Colwill said Majak scratched a security staff member in the face and then tried to spit in that person’s face.

Colwill says Majak then made comments about his being HIV positive. Authorities were able to arrest and charge Majak following the incident.

The Argus Leader reports court records don’t say whether Majak is HIV positive or not.