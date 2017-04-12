Warm weather aids South Dakota farmers with spring planting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A week of warm weather has helped South Dakota farmers make progress with spring planting.

The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says nearly one-fourth of the spring wheat crop has been seeded, and the crop is starting to emerge.

About 4 percent of the barley crop and 17 percent of the oats crop also is in the ground.

Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 82 percent adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 79 percent in those categories.

South Dakota’s winter wheat crop is rated 52 percent in good to excellent condition.

In the ranching community, calving is 53 percent done and lambing is 77 percent complete.