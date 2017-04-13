Impending loss of doctors upsets northwest Iowa community

AKRON, Iowa (AP) – The impending loss of three longtime doctors has upset many of their patients in the small northwest Iowa community of Akron.

The Sioux City Journal reports that some local residents have started a petition drive aimed at keeping Dr. Cynthia Wolf and her husband, Dr. David Wolff, and Dr. Allison Schoenfelder, practicing at Akron Mercy Medical Clinic.

The doctors have told Mercy officials that they won’t be renewing contracts that expire June 30. They have declined to comment publicly about their intentions.

A community corporation owns the clinic, which is leased by Sioux City-based Mercy Medical Center. Mercy Medical Center spokesman Dave Smetter says Mercy “will continue operation of the Akron clinic with qualified physicians going forward.”