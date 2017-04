WHAT:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting the fourth and final meeting of the Blue Mounds State Park Citizen Advisory Group. Agenda items include a walking tour of the picnic grounds and beach to discuss potential recreational features.

WHO:

Members of the Blue Mounds State Park Citizen Advisory Group; public is invited.

WHEN:

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

WHERE:

Picnic Shelter

Blue Mounds State Park

1410 161st St., Luverne, MN 56156